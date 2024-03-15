Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240316-Z-RS771-1109 [Image 7 of 10]

    240316-Z-RS771-1109

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina Air National Guardsmen depart a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft following its landing during a readiness exercise at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Mar. 16, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8292529
    VIRIN: 240316-Z-RS771-1109
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    This work, 240316-Z-RS771-1109 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raleigh
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    N.C. JFHQ
    N.C.A.N.G.
    N.C.

