North Carolina Air National Guardsmen approach a recently parked C-17 Globemaster III aircraft following its landing during a readiness exercise at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Mar. 16, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8292524
|VIRIN:
|240316-Z-RS771-1092
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT