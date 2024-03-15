Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 5 of 10]

    North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina Air National Guardsmen approach a recently parked C-17 Globemaster III aircraft following its landing during a readiness exercise at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Mar. 16, 2024. The readiness exercise demonstrates agile combat employment with multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8292524
    VIRIN: 240316-Z-RS771-1092
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    This work, North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Raleigh
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    N.C. JFHQ
    N.C.A.N.G.
    N.C.

