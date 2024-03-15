Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8292524 VIRIN: 240316-Z-RS771-1092 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.7 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, North Carolina Air National Guard: ace in the hole [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.