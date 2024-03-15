Chaplain Planning at AFRICOM RSWG/HAWG 2024

AFRICOM Deputy Command Chaplain, CDR Ryan Bareng coordinates pastoral care visits to an Office of Security Cooperation (OSC) in Africa with an OSC Chief at the annual Requirements Synchronization Working Group (RSWG) / Humanitarian Assistance Working Group (HAWG) at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. The Chaplain team’s objective during RSWG/HAWG was to explain how religious key leader engagements and visits to Offices of Security Cooperation support the command's strategic campaign objectives and lines of effort.

Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE