Chaplains at AFRICOM RSWG/HAWG 2024

AFRICOM Command Chaplain, CH (COL) Karen Meeker (right), AFRICOM Chaplain’s Office Admin NCO, Mary Arcand (middle), and Deputy Command Chaplain, CDR Ryan Bareng, set up a U.S. Africa Command Chaplain booth at the annual Requirements Synchronization Working Group (RSWG) / Humanitarian Assistance Working Group (HAWG) at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. The Chaplain team’s objective during RSWG/HAWG was to explain how General Langley’s spiritual fitness line of effort, religious key leader engagements and visits to Offices of Security Cooperation support the command's strategic campaign objectives and lines of effort.

Date Taken: 03.11.2024
Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE