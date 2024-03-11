Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains at AFRICOM RSWG/HAWG 2024

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    AFRICOM Command Chaplain, CH (COL) Karen Meeker (right), AFRICOM Chaplain’s Office Admin NCO, Mary Arcand (middle), and Deputy Command Chaplain, CDR Ryan Bareng, set up a U.S. Africa Command Chaplain booth at the annual Requirements Synchronization Working Group (RSWG) / Humanitarian Assistance Working Group (HAWG) at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany. The Chaplain team’s objective during RSWG/HAWG was to explain how General Langley’s spiritual fitness line of effort, religious key leader engagements and visits to Offices of Security Cooperation support the command's strategic campaign objectives and lines of effort.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8292442
    VIRIN: 240311-N-CQ675-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

