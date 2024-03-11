Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Fly to DART Exercise [Image 38 of 40]

    10th Mountain Fly to DART Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division board a CH-47 a for Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) exercise on March 15, 2024. The DART Exercise is progressive training strategy between 3-82 GSAB "Task Force Talon," Task Force Toro and Task Force Redleg. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 08:24
    Photo ID: 8292274
    VIRIN: 240315-A-ID763-3355
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 10th Mountain Fly to DART Exercise [Image 40 of 40], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    CH-47
    10th Mountain Division
    82nd CAB
    DART

