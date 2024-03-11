10th Mountain Fly to DART Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division board a CH-47 a for Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) exercise on March 15, 2024. The DART Exercise is progressive training strategy between 3-82 GSAB "Task Force Talon," Task Force Toro and Task Force Redleg. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024