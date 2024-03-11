Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C Company Night Flight [Image 41 of 42]

    C Company Night Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    C Company "Dust-off", 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a night flight on March 14, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 02:21
    Photo ID: 8292125
    VIRIN: 240314-A-ID763-8487
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 15.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

