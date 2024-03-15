C Company "Dust-off", 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a night flight on March 14, 2024. C Company conducts emergency patient evacuations and utilizes the call sign "Dust-off." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8292110
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-ID763-1092
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|16.85 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C Company Night Flight [Image 42 of 42], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
