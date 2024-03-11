Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas [Image 11 of 15]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas

    FORREST CITY, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Va. poses for a photo with a young audience member at East Arkansas Community College following the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance on their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 23:52
    Photo ID: 8292070
    VIRIN: 240315-N-OA196-1067
    Resolution: 2626x3676
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: FORREST CITY, AR, US
    Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Sea Chanters
    2024 National Tour
    East Arkansas Community College
    Forrest City Arkansas

