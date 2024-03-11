Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas [Image 10 of 15]

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas

    FORREST CITY, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus continues their 2024 national tour with a performance at East Arkansas Community College. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 23:52
    Photo ID: 8292069
    VIRIN: 240315-N-OA196-1070
    Resolution: 6518x4345
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: FORREST CITY, AR, US
    Navy Band
    Sea Chanters
    2024 national tour
    Forrest City Arkansas

