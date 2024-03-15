Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas

Chief Musician Sarah Tietsort, from South Bend, Ind., meets audience members at East Arkansas Community College following the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance on their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

