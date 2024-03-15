Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Va., is featured during the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance at East Arkansas Community College on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 23:52 Photo ID: 8292060 VIRIN: 240315-N-OA196-1022 Resolution: 7933x5289 Size: 10.92 MB Location: FORREST CITY, AR, US Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Forrest City Arkansas [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.