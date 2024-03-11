Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels visit Vanden HS [Image 4 of 8]

    Blue Angels visit Vanden HS

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Natalia Luchetti, left, Blue Angels assistant maintenance officer, talks to students during a community outreach event at Vanden High School, Fairfield, California, March 15, 2024. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to audiences both at home and abroad, showcasing naval aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 21:52
    Photo ID: 8292004
    VIRIN: 240315-F-OY799-1096
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels visit Vanden HS [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    Airmen
    Blue Angels
    USAF
    Wings Over Solano

