    Jhon Cerna spotlight

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jhon Cerna, a civil engineer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as the temporary housing mission specialist.

    In this role, Cerna makes sure the mission manager gets all the information they need and coordinates and tracks team communications and reviews information related to the mission.

    "Since I moved to the U.S., I have had many opportunities to grow personally and professionally and this was an opportunity for me to give back," he said.

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

