Jhon Cerna spotlight

Jhon Cerna, a civil engineer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as the temporary housing mission specialist.



In this role, Cerna makes sure the mission manager gets all the information they need and coordinates and tracks team communications and reviews information related to the mission.



"Since I moved to the U.S., I have had many opportunities to grow personally and professionally and this was an opportunity for me to give back," he said.

