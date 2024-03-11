Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Spotlight - Nancy Couoh

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Nancy Couoh, a budget analyst in the resource management office for the Los Angeles District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission as a planning specialist. In this capacity, she coordinates all incoming and outgoing USACE personnel deployed in support of the Hawai‘i wildfire debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment.

    USACE was authorized to begin debris removal in Kula, Nov. 7, 2023, and completed work Jan. 19, 2024. USACE was authorized to begin debris removal in Lahaina Jan. 16, 2024, and work is ongoing.

