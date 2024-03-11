240315-N-ED646-1414

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2024) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Austin Block, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), fires an M4 rifle during a qualification shoot in the Atlantic Ocean, March 15. Carter Hall is deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 20:34 Photo ID: 8291973 VIRIN: 240315-N-ED646-1414 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 791.5 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Gun Shoot, March 15, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.