    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Gun Shoot, March 15, 2024 [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Gun Shoot, March 15, 2024

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240315-N-ED646-1182
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2024) Chief Operations Specialist Juan Rodriguez, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), fires an M4 rifle during a qualification shoot in the Atlantic Ocean, March 15. Carter Hall is deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

