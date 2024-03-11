USACE spotlight - Kristen Fuld

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Archaeologist and Subject Matter Expert, Kristen Fuld, coordinates with contracted Archaeologists at multiple home sites in Lahaina.



Lahaina is a historic town and a culturally significant place with a rich archaeological record. The cultural team includes archaeologists and cultural observers for archaeological survey and monitoring during debris removal from home sites in Lahaina, Hawai‘i.



USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission. This is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove debris from areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

