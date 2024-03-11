Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE spotlight - Kristen Fuld

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Archaeologist and Subject Matter Expert, Kristen Fuld, coordinates with contracted Archaeologists at multiple home sites in Lahaina.

    Lahaina is a historic town and a culturally significant place with a rich archaeological record. The cultural team includes archaeologists and cultural observers for archaeological survey and monitoring during debris removal from home sites in Lahaina, Hawai‘i.

    USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission. This is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove debris from areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

    USACE
    Pacific Ocean Division USACE
    Maui Recovers
    Lahaina Wildfires

