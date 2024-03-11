Staff Sgt. Jessica Hawpe, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs pre-flight checks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 13, 2024. The 203rd ARS flies the KC-135R Stratotanker to perform aerial refueling enabling the Air Force to continue its global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8291888
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-NW874-1008
|Resolution:
|5254x3496
|Size:
|582.73 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT