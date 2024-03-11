Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight [Image 3 of 3]

    15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jessica Hawpe, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs pre-flight checks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 13, 2024. The 203rd ARS flies the KC-135R Stratotanker to perform aerial refueling enabling the Air Force to continue its global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8291888
    VIRIN: 240314-F-NW874-1008
    Resolution: 5254x3496
    Size: 582.73 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    203rd ARS
    203rd Air Refueling Squadron

