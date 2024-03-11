Team Hickam personnel host an incentive flight in a C-17 Globemaster III, for women working on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 13, 2024. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron partnered with the 535th Airlift Squadron to perform an all female flight for Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:35 Photo ID: 8291887 VIRIN: 240314-F-NW874-1173 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 953.98 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.