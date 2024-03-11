15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight

Master Sgt. Pua Cavaco, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, watches Staff Sgt. Jessica Hawpe, 203rd ARS boom operator, refuel a C-17 Globemaster III, on Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 13, 2024. The 203rd ARS performed the air refueling exercise with an all female crew in support of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

