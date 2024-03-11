Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight [Image 1 of 3]

    15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Pua Cavaco, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, watches Staff Sgt. Jessica Hawpe, 203rd ARS boom operator, refuel a C-17 Globemaster III, on Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 13, 2024. The 203rd ARS performed the air refueling exercise with an all female crew in support of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 18:35
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, 15th Wing hosts Women’s Formation Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii national guard
    Hawaii air national guard
    KC-135
    203rd
    203rd ARS
    203rd Air Refueling Squadron

