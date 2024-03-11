Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACVs Conduct Night Open Water Transit with Embarked Troops [Image 4 of 7]

    ACVs Conduct Night Open Water Transit with Embarked Troops

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, reenters the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) following an open water transit with embarked troops in the Pacific Ocean as part of ACV certification II training, Nov. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8291774
    VIRIN: 231112-M-HY848-1304
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 19.23 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACVs Conduct Night Open Water Transit with Embarked Troops [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious
    ACV
    Water Ops
    Naval Integration
    Transition Training Unit
    Cert II

