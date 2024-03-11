U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to splash with embarked troops from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean as part of ACV certification II training, Nov. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8291771 VIRIN: 231112-M-HY848-1100 Resolution: 6333x4524 Size: 6.6 MB Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACVs Conduct Night Open Water Transit with Embarked Troops [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.