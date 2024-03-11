Rebecca Andrews, a project lead for Team Anduril, explains the data feed from the immersive commanding control to U.S. Army Capt. Isamar Silvestre, a Military intelligence officer, assigned to III Corps, while at Project Convergence Capstone 4, Fort Irwin, Calif. March 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Walker Pino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:02 Photo ID: 8291768 VIRIN: 240314-A-NI098-1047 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.68 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual Reality Immersive Commanding Control Experiment Project Convergence Capstone 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.