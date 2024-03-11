Rebecca Andrews, a project lead for Team Anduril, explains the data feed from the immersive commanding control to U.S. Army Capt. Isamar Silvestre, a Military intelligence officer, assigned to III Corps, while at Project Convergence Capstone 4, Fort Irwin, Calif. March 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Walker Pino)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8291768
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-NI098-1047
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Reality Immersive Commanding Control Experiment Project Convergence Capstone 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT