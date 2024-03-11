Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual Reality Immersive Commanding Control Experiment Project Convergence Capstone 4

    Virtual Reality Immersive Commanding Control Experiment Project Convergence Capstone 4

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    238th Support Maintenance Company

    Rebecca Andrews, a project lead for Team Anduril, explains the data feed from the immersive commanding control to U.S. Army Capt. Isamar Silvestre, a Military intelligence officer, assigned to III Corps, while at Project Convergence Capstone 4, Fort Irwin, Calif. March 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Walker Pino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8291768
    VIRIN: 240314-A-NI098-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Reality Immersive Commanding Control Experiment Project Convergence Capstone 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT