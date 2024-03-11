Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Moore plants trees, knowledge

    Fort Moore plants trees, knowledge

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Meghan Kirby 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez, Fort Moore garrison command sergeant major, and Fort Moore Girl Scouts gather in front of one of over 500 trees being planted across Fort Moore, Ga., March 8, 2024. The Girl Scouts participated in a community information exchange with Trees Columbus and Fort Moore’s Directorate of Publics Works employees highlighting the importance of tree planting, preservation, and care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8291620
    VIRIN: 240308-O-PL549-4189
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Moore plants trees, knowledge, by Meghan Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ENVIRONMENTAL
    quality of life
    Community Outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT