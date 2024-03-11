Fort Moore plants trees, knowledge

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez, Fort Moore garrison command sergeant major, and Fort Moore Girl Scouts gather in front of one of over 500 trees being planted across Fort Moore, Ga., March 8, 2024. The Girl Scouts participated in a community information exchange with Trees Columbus and Fort Moore’s Directorate of Publics Works employees highlighting the importance of tree planting, preservation, and care.

