Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2 [Image 15 of 15]

    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Juni, a squad leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division (MARDIV), Marine Forces Reserve, zeroes his rifle during the 4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 8, 2024. The three-day event tested the Marines across a variety of infantry skills to determine the most combat effective rifle squad within the 4th MARDIV. MCB Camp Lejeune training facilities allow warfighters to be ready today and prepare for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8291006
    VIRIN: 240309-M-FD141-1017
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2
    4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserves
    Squad
    Competition
    Camp Lejeune
    4th MarDiv
    Warfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT