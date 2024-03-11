A U.S. Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division (MARDIV), Marine Forces Reserve, zeroes his rifle during the 4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 8, 2024. The three-day event tested the Marines across a variety of infantry skills to determine the most combat effective rifle squad within the 4th MARDIV. MCB Camp Lejeune training facilities allow warfighters to be ready today and prepare for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 14:27 Photo ID: 8291005 VIRIN: 240309-M-FD141-1016 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 5.27 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition 2024 - Day 2 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.