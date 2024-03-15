U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians participate in the Lucky Leprechaun Fun Run at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The run was held to celebrate St. Patrick's day and increase unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mason Coots)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 14:19 Photo ID: 8290985 VIRIN: 240305-M-QQ291-1003 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 14.96 MB Location: ALBANY, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lucky Leprechaun Fun Run at MCLB Albany [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.