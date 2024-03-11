Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kevin Bontomasi spotlight

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Kevin Bontomasi supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission as the lead Enterprise Emergency Response Team representative.

    As the lead representative, he handles the coordination of the mission's information technology requirements including the operational management of the entire network infrastructure, communications assets and guidance to the contracted technical staff.

    Bontomasi was one of the first responders during the rapid deployment with the USACE power mission. "Being one of the first responders out here showed how much more would need to be done. I wanted to keep serving our fellow Americans here on Maui through this hard time," he said.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

