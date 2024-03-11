Kevin Bontomasi supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission as the lead Enterprise Emergency Response Team representative.



As the lead representative, he handles the coordination of the mission's information technology requirements including the operational management of the entire network infrastructure, communications assets and guidance to the contracted technical staff.



Bontomasi was one of the first responders during the rapid deployment with the USACE power mission. "Being one of the first responders out here showed how much more would need to be done. I wanted to keep serving our fellow Americans here on Maui through this hard time," he said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:47 Photo ID: 8290671 VIRIN: 240314-O-MW145-1098 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.4 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kevin Bontomasi spotlight, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.