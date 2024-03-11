Kevin Bontomasi supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission as the lead Enterprise Emergency Response Team representative.
As the lead representative, he handles the coordination of the mission's information technology requirements including the operational management of the entire network infrastructure, communications assets and guidance to the contracted technical staff.
Bontomasi was one of the first responders during the rapid deployment with the USACE power mission. "Being one of the first responders out here showed how much more would need to be done. I wanted to keep serving our fellow Americans here on Maui through this hard time," he said.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8290671
|VIRIN:
|240314-O-MW145-1098
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kevin Bontomasi spotlight, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT