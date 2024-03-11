Soldier and NCO of the Year

U.S. Army Sgt. David Schubert, a combat medic specialist representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, and Spc. Matthew Dulansky, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, win NCO of the Year and Soldier of the Year during the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers battled through a grueling, 144 hours, 28 event competition that tested their Soldier knowledge, skills and abilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

