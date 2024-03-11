U.S. Army Sgt. David Schubert, a combat medic specialist representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the Georgia Meritorious Service Medal after winning the title of NCO of the Year at the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers battled through a grueling, 144 hours, 28 event competition that tested their Soldier knowledge, skills and abilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

