Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Meritorious Service Medal [Image 3 of 5]

    Georgia Meritorious Service Medal

    CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Schubert, a combat medic specialist representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the Georgia Meritorious Service Medal after winning the title of NCO of the Year at the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers battled through a grueling, 144 hours, 28 event competition that tested their Soldier knowledge, skills and abilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:54
    Photo ID: 8290651
    VIRIN: 240315-A-FQ805-1606
    Resolution: 5646x4033
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Meritorious Service Medal [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training Together Makes Us Better
    Chad Mercer Award Recipient
    Georgia Meritorious Service Medal
    Soldier of the Year
    Soldier and NCO of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT