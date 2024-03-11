USS Bataan Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

240115-N-OQ442-2027

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2024) Capt. Paul Burkhart, right, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Randi Cooper, assigned to Bataan, cut the cake after the ship’s Martin Luther King birthday celebration, Jan. 15. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

