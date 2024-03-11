Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Remembers Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Bataan Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    240115-N-OQ442-2024
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) attend the ship’s Martin Luther King birthday celebration, Jan. 15. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    USS Bataan
    MLK Day
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Heritage Committee

