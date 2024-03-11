Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8]

    Local leaders: students for a day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Molly Turk, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, uses virtual reality gear at the 17th Force Support Squadron Instructional Technology Unit, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. They got to watch and experience the 17th FSS ITU’s mission and how they support training and daily operations across the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

