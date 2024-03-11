Molly Turk, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, uses virtual reality gear at the 17th Force Support Squadron Instructional Technology Unit, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. They got to watch and experience the 17th FSS ITU’s mission and how they support training and daily operations across the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8290316
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-SA938-1424
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community leaders: students for a day
Goodfellow Air Force Base
