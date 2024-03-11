Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local leaders: students for a day [Image 7 of 8]

    Local leaders: students for a day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders learn about different teaching techniques used to train Department of Defense fire protection specialists at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2023. Using the Norma Brown trainer, the course instructor can re-create various accidents and situations that test the student’s ability to mitigate damage and direct resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8290306
    VIRIN: 240112-F-SA938-1503
    Resolution: 5741x3820
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community leaders: students for a day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT