Local leaders: students for a day

A coin presented by U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kulchar,17th Training Group commander, is held by an honorary commander at the Louis F. Garland Department of the Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. Their immersion with the 17th Training Group cumulated with a tour where Col. Kulchar presented each honorary commander with a coin. Coins are a traditional keepsake given to those recognized by leadership for significant accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US