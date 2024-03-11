Honorary commanders spray a target during the 17th Training Group immersion at the Louis F. Garland Department of the Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. Each honorary commander tried their hand at tasks students are expected to be
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8290304
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-SA938-1766
|Resolution:
|5663x3768
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community leaders: students for a day
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT