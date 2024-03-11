Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local leaders: students for a day

    Local leaders: students for a day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders learn about innovative teaching procedures during the 17th Training Group immersion at the 17th Training Support Squadron Instructional Technology Unit, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. They got to watch and experience the 17th TRSS ITU’s mission and how they support training and daily operations across the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, TX, US
