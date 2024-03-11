The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders learn about innovative teaching procedures during the 17th Training Group immersion at the 17th Training Support Squadron Instructional Technology Unit, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. They got to watch and experience the 17th TRSS ITU’s mission and how they support training and daily operations across the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8290285 VIRIN: 240112-F-SA938-1361 Resolution: 5487x3651 Size: 1014.88 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.