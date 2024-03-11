Pam Callan, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, smiles during the 17th Training Group immersion at the Louis F. Garland Department of the Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. The honorary commander program is a tool to integrate local community leaders into Goodfellow’s mission and maintain strong bonds with the community of San Angelo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8290274 VIRIN: 240112-F-SA938-1612 Resolution: 5434x3615 Size: 1.25 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.