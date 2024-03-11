Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local leaders: students for a day [Image 3 of 8]

    Local leaders: students for a day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Pam Callan, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, smiles during the 17th Training Group immersion at the Louis F. Garland Department of the Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 12, 2024. The honorary commander program is a tool to integrate local community leaders into Goodfellow’s mission and maintain strong bonds with the community of San Angelo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

