Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local leaders: students for a day [Image 1 of 8]

    Local leaders: students for a day

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Patrick Brody, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, stands during the National Anthem while attending the 17th Training Group annual awards ceremony at the San Angelo Country Club, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2024. The honorary commanders started their day off with the opportunity to interact and have breakfast with members of the 17th TRG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8290250
    VIRIN: 240112-F-SA938-1024
    Resolution: 3749x2494
    Size: 615.02 KB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day
    Local leaders: students for a day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community leaders: students for a day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Honorary Commander, AETC, 17 TRG, 17 TRW, Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT