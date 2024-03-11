Patrick Brody, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, stands during the National Anthem while attending the 17th Training Group annual awards ceremony at the San Angelo Country Club, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2024. The honorary commanders started their day off with the opportunity to interact and have breakfast with members of the 17th TRG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8290250 VIRIN: 240112-F-SA938-1024 Resolution: 3749x2494 Size: 615.02 KB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local leaders: students for a day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.