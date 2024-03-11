Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder plans, ops officer performs administrative work with Army for almost 40 years [Image 2 of 2]

    Baumholder plans, ops officer performs administrative work with Army for almost 40 years

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Simone Stoll is the administrative officer with plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, in Baumholder, Germany. Stoll, who worked for a German commercial company as an administrative and office apprentice for three years in the early 1980s, is still applying some of the skills she gained as a young apprentice in her job for nearly 40 years with the Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Hometown: SCHONENBERG-KUBELBERG, RP, DE
