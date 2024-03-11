Simone Stoll is the administrative officer with plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, in Baumholder, Germany. Stoll is responsible for assisting LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employees with time and attendance, creating and managing position announcements and recruit fills, assisting with works council referral lists, and producing or managing deep dive, gains and losses, and household goods quality control reports, plus more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8289767
|VIRIN:
|240315-A-SM279-8514
|Resolution:
|3394x2310
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SCHONENBERG-KUBELBERG, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Baumholder plans, ops officer performs administrative work with Army for almost 40 years [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder plans, ops officer performs administrative work with Army for almost 40 years
