    CATC Marksmanship Course [Image 1 of 6]

    CATC Marksmanship Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers attend the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Marksmanship Training Course taught by the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) instructors at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2024. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Marksmanship Course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst

