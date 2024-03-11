CATC Marksmanship Course

U.S. Army Soldiers attend the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Marksmanship Training Course taught by the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) instructors at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2024. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE