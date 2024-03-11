Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CG Steven Carpenter addresses media members at Allied Spirit 24 [Image 4 of 7]

    CG Steven Carpenter addresses media members at Allied Spirit 24

    BY, GERMANY

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter (right), Commanding General of the 7th Army Training Command, stood with Maj. Gen. Heico Hübner, Commander of the German 1st Panzer Division, and spoke about the professionalism and proficiency of the German Army (Bundeswehr), and the importance of training with our Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, March 14, 2024. “So this is a great week of training for NATO, and it could not come at a more important time,” said Carpenter. “As we increase our interoperability, we’re talking the same language; we’re talking NATO.” (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    This work, CG Steven Carpenter addresses media members at Allied Spirit 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

