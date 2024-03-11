CG Steven Carpenter addresses media members at Allied Spirit 24

Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter (right), Commanding General of the 7th Army Training Command, stood with Maj. Gen. Heico Hübner, Commander of the German 1st Panzer Division, and spoke about the professionalism and proficiency of the German Army (Bundeswehr), and the importance of training with our Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, March 14, 2024. “So this is a great week of training for NATO, and it could not come at a more important time,” said Carpenter. “As we increase our interoperability, we’re talking the same language; we’re talking NATO.” (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

