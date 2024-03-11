USNS Charles Drew Replenishes USS Theodore Roosevelt

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 14, 2024)—An EC-225 Super Puma helicopter from dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) approaches the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 14. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA