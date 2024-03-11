Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Charles Drew Replenishes USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 14, 2024)—An EC-225 Super Puma helicopter from dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) approaches the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 14. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    SOUTH CHINA SEA
    MSC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Puma

