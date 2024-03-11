Water Quality Inspection at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 12, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, meets with the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Sanitary Service Team for an in-brief presentation about the Overseas Drinking Water System Sanitary Survey onboard NSA Souda Bay on March 12, 2024. The sanitary survey evaluates the adequacy and compliance status of the drinking water sources, facilities, equipment, operation and maintenance, and management, for producing and distributing drinking water that is fit for human consumption. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

