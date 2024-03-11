Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vanessa Okyere, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial accountant technician, poses for a photo with her sister at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 2, 2019. As a financial accountant technician, Okyere is responsible for managing resources, monitoring budgets and reviewing audit reports to ensure Osan Air Base is able to sustain operations. (Courtesy photo)
