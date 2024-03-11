Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History [Image 2 of 3]

    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vanessa Okyere, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial accountant technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. The finance office for the 51st Fighter Wing oversees the transactions and resource management of over 20 base organizations, keeping the base financially ready to deter any potential threats and continue mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8289589
    VIRIN: 240314-F-CN389-1030
    Resolution: 5614x3735
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History
    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History
    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women&rsquo;s History

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Women’s History Month
    51st Fighter Wing
    Diversity and Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT