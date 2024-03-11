Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vanessa Okyere, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial accountant technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2024. Okyere serves as the president of the private organization, Women Inspiring the Next Generation’s Success. WINGS was created to inspire and advocate for women in the military, and to encourage professional and personal growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

